Vizhinjam Port Expansion Boosts India's Maritime Capabilities

Kerala's Vizhinjam Port embarks on its second phase expansion valued at Rs 16,000 crores, aiming to become a key global shipping hub. Spearheaded by Adani Ports, this evolution highlights cooperative federalism, with bipartisan support marking India's largest port investment, boosting its capacity from 1 to 5.7 million TU by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 21:02 IST
Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ (Image: APSEZ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karan Adani of Adani Ports launched the second phase of the Vizhinjam Port expansion on Saturday. The ambitious project, with an investment of Rs 16,000 crores, is not only enhancing the port's capacity but is viewed as a significant upgrade in national maritime infrastructure.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was present to witness the milestone in Kerala. Adani stressed the role of bipartisan support and political determination in turning Vizhinjam into a crucial maritime asset. The project champions cooperative federalism, reflecting a shared dedication across political lines for Kerala's long-term interests.

In its brief operational period, Vizhinjam has become India's fastest port to handle one million TEUs, highlighting its growing global significance. Projected to be the largest and most technologically advanced transshipment port in the region, Vizhinjam is poised to redefine operational standards for Indian ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

