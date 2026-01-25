Left Menu

Prakash Raj Critiques Hindi Cinema's Shift Towards Artifice

Actor Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival criticized Hindi cinema for its loss of authentic storytelling, contrasting it with Malayalam and Tamil films. He argues that the industry's focus on glamour and urban audiences has distanced it from its cultural roots and emotional connection to viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:10 IST
Prakash Raj Critiques Hindi Cinema's Shift Towards Artifice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, renowned actor Prakash Raj took a critical stance against the current state of Hindi cinema, accusing it of becoming excessively commercial and artificial.

He praised Malayalam and Tamil cinema for maintaining a strong, content-driven narrative, unlike mainstream Hindi films, which he compared to a 'Madame Tussauds museum' where beauty overshadows substance.

According to Raj, the decline began in the post-multiplex era when the industry catered mainly to urban audiences, losing its connection with broader cultural narratives and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026