Prakash Raj Critiques Hindi Cinema's Shift Towards Artifice
Actor Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival criticized Hindi cinema for its loss of authentic storytelling, contrasting it with Malayalam and Tamil films. He argues that the industry's focus on glamour and urban audiences has distanced it from its cultural roots and emotional connection to viewers.
25-01-2026
Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, renowned actor Prakash Raj took a critical stance against the current state of Hindi cinema, accusing it of becoming excessively commercial and artificial.
He praised Malayalam and Tamil cinema for maintaining a strong, content-driven narrative, unlike mainstream Hindi films, which he compared to a 'Madame Tussauds museum' where beauty overshadows substance.
According to Raj, the decline began in the post-multiplex era when the industry catered mainly to urban audiences, losing its connection with broader cultural narratives and social issues.
