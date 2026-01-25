Prakash Raj Critiques Hindi Cinema's Shift Towards Artifice

Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, renowned actor Prakash Raj took a critical stance against the current state of Hindi cinema, accusing it of becoming excessively commercial and artificial.

He praised Malayalam and Tamil cinema for maintaining a strong, content-driven narrative, unlike mainstream Hindi films, which he compared to a 'Madame Tussauds museum' where beauty overshadows substance.

According to Raj, the decline began in the post-multiplex era when the industry catered mainly to urban audiences, losing its connection with broader cultural narratives and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)