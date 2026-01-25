Nayanthara Shines in 'Patriot': A Star-Studded Malayalam Film

The much-anticipated Malayalam project 'Patriot' has unveiled its first look poster, starring celebrated actress Nayanthara. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Mammootty and Mohanlal, under the seasoned direction of Mahesh Narayanan, renowned for acclaimed titles like "Malik" and "Take Off".

Notably, 'Patriot' signifies a special reunion for Nayanthara with Mammootty, their previous collaboration being the 2016 release "Puthiya Niyamam". The poster, which Nayanthara shared with a message, ''Dissent is Patriot'', has already stirred excitement across social media platforms.

Adding to the film's allure, it marks a much-anticipated collaboration between industry titans Mammootty and Mohanlal after a decade. 'Patriot' also features talented actors Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles, promising a cinematic experience that film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting.

