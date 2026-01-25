Left Menu

Nayanthara Shines in 'Patriot': A Star-Studded Malayalam Film

The upcoming Malayalam film 'Patriot' featuring Nayanthara, Mammootty, and Mohanlal is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It marks the reunion of Nayanthara and Mammootty and the decade-long collaboration of Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in significant roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:56 IST
Nayanthara Shines in 'Patriot': A Star-Studded Malayalam Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Malayalam project 'Patriot' has unveiled its first look poster, starring celebrated actress Nayanthara. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Mammootty and Mohanlal, under the seasoned direction of Mahesh Narayanan, renowned for acclaimed titles like "Malik" and "Take Off".

Notably, 'Patriot' signifies a special reunion for Nayanthara with Mammootty, their previous collaboration being the 2016 release "Puthiya Niyamam". The poster, which Nayanthara shared with a message, ''Dissent is Patriot'', has already stirred excitement across social media platforms.

Adding to the film's allure, it marks a much-anticipated collaboration between industry titans Mammootty and Mohanlal after a decade. 'Patriot' also features talented actors Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles, promising a cinematic experience that film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026