Left Menu

Jewellery Giant DP Abhushan Sets Sights on Expanding Markets

Jewellery retailer DP Abhushan aims for Rs 3,900-4,000 crore revenue this financial year. The company plans to expand into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, focusing on tier II and III cities. With a capex of Rs 15-20 crore, it considers franchising opportunities while noting a spike in lightweight and silver jewelry demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:59 IST
Jewellery Giant DP Abhushan Sets Sights on Expanding Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery retailer DP Abhushan is targeting a revenue increase to Rs 3,900-4,000 crore this financial year, with plans to broaden its presence into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, according to a top company executive.

Currently, DP Abhushan operates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, boasting 11 stores across 10 cities. Promoter Vikas Kataria mentioned that the expansion involves adding 3-5 stores annually, projecting around Rs 3,900-4,000 crore in revenue by 2025-26. The Ratlam-headquartered firm closed FY25 with Rs 3,300 crore in revenue and aims for 20-25% annual growth.

The company has earmarked Rs 15-20 crore for capex to fund this expansion, utilizing internal accrual. DP Abhushan carries a debt of Rs 170-180 crore and plans to explore franchising opportunities. Focusing on tier II and III cities, the company sees vast potential due to lesser competition. Lightweight bridal and silver jewelry trends are on the rise, driven by soaring gold prices and increased demand.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026