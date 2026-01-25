Jewellery Giant DP Abhushan Sets Sights on Expanding Markets

Jewellery retailer DP Abhushan is targeting a revenue increase to Rs 3,900-4,000 crore this financial year, with plans to broaden its presence into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, according to a top company executive.

Currently, DP Abhushan operates in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, boasting 11 stores across 10 cities. Promoter Vikas Kataria mentioned that the expansion involves adding 3-5 stores annually, projecting around Rs 3,900-4,000 crore in revenue by 2025-26. The Ratlam-headquartered firm closed FY25 with Rs 3,300 crore in revenue and aims for 20-25% annual growth.

The company has earmarked Rs 15-20 crore for capex to fund this expansion, utilizing internal accrual. DP Abhushan carries a debt of Rs 170-180 crore and plans to explore franchising opportunities. Focusing on tier II and III cities, the company sees vast potential due to lesser competition. Lightweight bridal and silver jewelry trends are on the rise, driven by soaring gold prices and increased demand.