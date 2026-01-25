CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Voter List Inclusions

CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, has voiced serious concerns about the Electoral Commission's recent updates to the voters' lists, which have included a staggering 26 lakh new voters. He questions the authenticity of these inclusions, as applicants' details have not been published or shared with political parties.

Govindan suspects deliberate manipulation, with more than 20,000 new voters reportedly added per constituency. He insists that these applications must undergo verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure validity, as many names appear without suitable documentation.

His remarks come amid broader political criticisms, with Govindan taking aim at the UDF and BJP, accusing them of sidelining government achievements and causing disruptions within the Kerala Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)