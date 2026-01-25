CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Voter List Inclusions
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expresses alarm over the inclusion of a vast number of names in the voters' lists during the Special Intensive Revision. He accuses political parties of manipulation and calls for verification by Booth Level Officers. He challenges UDF and BJP actions in Kerala politics.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, has voiced serious concerns about the Electoral Commission's recent updates to the voters' lists, which have included a staggering 26 lakh new voters. He questions the authenticity of these inclusions, as applicants' details have not been published or shared with political parties.
Govindan suspects deliberate manipulation, with more than 20,000 new voters reportedly added per constituency. He insists that these applications must undergo verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure validity, as many names appear without suitable documentation.
His remarks come amid broader political criticisms, with Govindan taking aim at the UDF and BJP, accusing them of sidelining government achievements and causing disruptions within the Kerala Assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Rural Political Showdown: Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Elections
Government Extends Quality Control Timeline for Aluminium Cans, Easing Beverage Industry Concerns
2026 polls not just an election, but a democratic battle: TVK chief Vijay at party event near Chennai.
Myanmar's Controversial Election: A Junta's Quest for Legitimacy
Myanmar's Controversial Election: Military Power Play or Democratic Exercise?