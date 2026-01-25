Left Menu

CPI(M) Raises Concerns Over Voter List Inclusions

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expresses alarm over the inclusion of a vast number of names in the voters' lists during the Special Intensive Revision. He accuses political parties of manipulation and calls for verification by Booth Level Officers. He challenges UDF and BJP actions in Kerala politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:00 IST
CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, has voiced serious concerns about the Electoral Commission's recent updates to the voters' lists, which have included a staggering 26 lakh new voters. He questions the authenticity of these inclusions, as applicants' details have not been published or shared with political parties.

Govindan suspects deliberate manipulation, with more than 20,000 new voters reportedly added per constituency. He insists that these applications must undergo verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure validity, as many names appear without suitable documentation.

His remarks come amid broader political criticisms, with Govindan taking aim at the UDF and BJP, accusing them of sidelining government achievements and causing disruptions within the Kerala Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

