Tractors and Triumph: 'Border 2' Roars at Box Office

The much-anticipated release of 'Border 2', featuring Bollywood star Sunny Deol, has driven fans to extreme excitement. In a unique show of enthusiasm, fans arrived at theaters on tractors, holding posters and flags of the film.

Videos on social media captured these fervent moments as audiences eagerly gathered to watch the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border', directed by J P Dutta. The narrative revisits a small battalion of Indian soldiers challenging a formidable Pakistani force.

Directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, 'Border 2' features actors like Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film earned a whopping Rs 32.10 crore on its first day, indicating a strong reception among audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)