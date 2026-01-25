Farewell to Pandas: End of an Era at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

On Sunday, Tokyo's Ueno Zoo became the gathering spot for hordes of Japanese panda fans eager for one last look at their beloved twin pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, before their departure. Scheduled to leave for China this Tuesday, their exit marks a historic moment, as Japan faces a panda-less future for the first time in half a century.

The departure of these charismatic creatures underscores the current diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Relations are reportedly at their lowest ebb in years, affecting Japan's hopes of acquiring replacement pandas. Since their arrival in 1972, pandas have been more than zoo attractions; they served as symbols of international goodwill.

The absence of pandas could pose an economic challenge for ventures surrounding Ueno Zoo. According to economists, the loss could amount to billions of yen annually. Despite ongoing international tensions, Japanese citizens hope for a diplomatic resolution to bring back what they see as not just zoo animals but symbols of comfort and cultural connection.