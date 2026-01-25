Punjab and Haryana Ramp Up Security for Republic Day

Authorities in Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have heightened security in preparation for Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

Officials confirm that extra security personnel have been stationed at key installations, bus stands, railway stations, and government buildings, particularly at district headquarters.

The security boost follows a recent railway track blast in Punjab, prompting stringent checks and continuous monitoring to ensure peaceful celebrations, where high-profile dignitaries will participate, including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.

