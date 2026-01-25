Punjab and Haryana Ramp Up Security for Republic Day
Security measures were intensified in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Key locations saw increased police presence, with additional personnel deployed. Following a blast on a railway track in Punjab, authorities emphasized vigilance, ensuring peace during events where prominent officials would hoist the national flag.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have heightened security in preparation for Republic Day celebrations on Monday.
Officials confirm that extra security personnel have been stationed at key installations, bus stands, railway stations, and government buildings, particularly at district headquarters.
The security boost follows a recent railway track blast in Punjab, prompting stringent checks and continuous monitoring to ensure peaceful celebrations, where high-profile dignitaries will participate, including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
