Composer Palash Mucchal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Actor

In a high-profile legal battle, music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal has filed a defamation lawsuit demanding Rs 10 crore in damages from Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane. The move comes in response to Mane's allegations that Mucchal cheated him of Rs 40 lakh, with Mucchal dismissing the claims as baseless and defamatory.

Mucchal's legal representative, Shreyansh Mithare, confirmed the filing of the legal notice, stating their intent to seek substantial damages for what they consider deliberate attempts to defame Mucchal's reputation. Meanwhile, Mane has approached the Sangli police, reinforcing his claims of financial deceit by Mucchal in a proposed film investment.

The issue began when Mane expressed interest in investing in Mucchal's upcoming project 'Nazaria'. Based on promises of profitability on OTT platforms, Mane allegedly invested Rs 40 lakh but claims he received no communication or reimbursement when the project stalled, prompting him to seek legal recourse.

