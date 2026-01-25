Left Menu

Composer Palash Mucchal Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Actor

Palash Mucchal, a music composer and filmmaker, has filed a Rs 10 crore defamation lawsuit against Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane. The legal action follows Mane's allegations that Mucchal cheated him out of Rs 40 lakh. Mucchal denies the claims, deeming them as baseless and defamatory.

Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:41 IST
In a high-profile legal battle, music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal has filed a defamation lawsuit demanding Rs 10 crore in damages from Marathi actor Vidnyan Mane. The move comes in response to Mane's allegations that Mucchal cheated him of Rs 40 lakh, with Mucchal dismissing the claims as baseless and defamatory.

Mucchal's legal representative, Shreyansh Mithare, confirmed the filing of the legal notice, stating their intent to seek substantial damages for what they consider deliberate attempts to defame Mucchal's reputation. Meanwhile, Mane has approached the Sangli police, reinforcing his claims of financial deceit by Mucchal in a proposed film investment.

The issue began when Mane expressed interest in investing in Mucchal's upcoming project 'Nazaria'. Based on promises of profitability on OTT platforms, Mane allegedly invested Rs 40 lakh but claims he received no communication or reimbursement when the project stalled, prompting him to seek legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

