Pamela Conti Takes Helm as Head Coach of India's U-17 Women's Soccer Team

Former Italy international Pamela Conti has been appointed as the head coach for India's U-17 women's football team. This appointment, confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), marks her first task to lead the team during its AFC Asian Cup campaign later this year.

Conti, who boasts 90 caps for the Italy women's team, has a distinguished playing career, including participation in the UEFA European Women's Championship in 2005 and 2009. Throughout her club career, she competed in top leagues in Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States, accumulating numerous domestic league titles.

She began coaching in 2018 with Atletico de Madrid Femenino's U-16 squad in Spain and progressed to the Venezuelan women's national team. Her efforts led Venezuela to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualification in 2024. Conti's brother, Vincenzo, will join her as an assistant, continuing from their previous coaching roles together.

