Left Menu

Pamela Conti Takes Helm as Head Coach of India's U-17 Women's Soccer Team

Pamela Conti, a former Italy international, has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's U-17 soccer team. She will lead the team in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup campaign. Conti's extensive experience as a player and coach makes her a valuable addition to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:30 IST
Pamela Conti Takes Helm as Head Coach of India's U-17 Women's Soccer Team
  • Country:
  • India

Former Italy international Pamela Conti has been appointed as the head coach for India's U-17 women's football team. This appointment, confirmed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), marks her first task to lead the team during its AFC Asian Cup campaign later this year.

Conti, who boasts 90 caps for the Italy women's team, has a distinguished playing career, including participation in the UEFA European Women's Championship in 2005 and 2009. Throughout her club career, she competed in top leagues in Italy, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States, accumulating numerous domestic league titles.

She began coaching in 2018 with Atletico de Madrid Femenino's U-16 squad in Spain and progressed to the Venezuelan women's national team. Her efforts led Venezuela to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualification in 2024. Conti's brother, Vincenzo, will join her as an assistant, continuing from their previous coaching roles together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026