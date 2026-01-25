Left Menu

Alex de Minaur Races into Australian Open Quarters

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur defeated 10th-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik in straight sets to secure a place in the Australian Open quarter-finals. De Minaur will face Carlos Alcaraz in his quest to become the first Australian man to win the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in 50 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:32 IST
Australian tennis ace Alex de Minaur triumphed over Kazakhstan's 10th seed Alexander Bublik with a decisive 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory on Sunday, advancing to his second consecutive Australian Open quarter-final and marking his seventh appearance in Grand Slam quarters.

De Minaur, who aims to break a five-decade drought by winning Australia's Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, is set to clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz. This critical matchup will mark the first encounter between two top 10 men's players at Melbourne Park this year, showcasing Bublik's unpredictable style against De Minaur's consistent court coverage.

The 26-year-old Australian gained an early edge by clinching a tense opening set, capitalizing on Bublik's errors. Amid thrilling support from home fans, De Minaur controlled the match, overpowering Bublik's unorthodox tactics to secure a vital win and boost his hopes for a historic title run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

