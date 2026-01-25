Alex de Minaur Races into Australian Open Quarters

Australian tennis ace Alex de Minaur triumphed over Kazakhstan's 10th seed Alexander Bublik with a decisive 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 victory on Sunday, advancing to his second consecutive Australian Open quarter-final and marking his seventh appearance in Grand Slam quarters.

De Minaur, who aims to break a five-decade drought by winning Australia's Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, is set to clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz. This critical matchup will mark the first encounter between two top 10 men's players at Melbourne Park this year, showcasing Bublik's unpredictable style against De Minaur's consistent court coverage.

The 26-year-old Australian gained an early edge by clinching a tense opening set, capitalizing on Bublik's errors. Amid thrilling support from home fans, De Minaur controlled the match, overpowering Bublik's unorthodox tactics to secure a vital win and boost his hopes for a historic title run.

(With inputs from agencies.)