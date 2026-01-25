Left Menu

Modi Champions Excellence: India's Manufacturing Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a focus on quality in manufacturing, urging industry and startups to make excellence a benchmark. In his Mann ki Baat address, Modi highlighted the growth of India’s startup ecosystem and pushed for 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' in production processes.

Modi Champions Excellence: India's Manufacturing Renaissance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call on Sunday for Indian industries and startups to emphasize manufacturing excellence. Speaking during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi asserted that Indian products must epitomize top-tier quality, urging the production of zero-defect merchandise.

Modi celebrated the achievements of youth in India's burgeoning startup community, which has grown substantially over the past decade. He noted India's position as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with innovative ventures emerging in previously unimagined sectors.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of quality awareness as India steps up on the global stage, highlighting his 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' vision for sustainable manufacturing. Modi called for unwavering commitment to quality, suggesting it as a pathway to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'.

