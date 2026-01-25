An Elephant Revolution: Tradition Meets Innovation at Kerala Temple

The Pallipuram Sreekrishna Temple in Kerala has taken a significant step forward in animal welfare by unveiling a life-size mechanical elephant, donated by Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and PETA India. This innovative decision marks the temple's commitment to ending the use of live elephants for their annual celebrations, recognizing the importance of animal rights and safety.

The newly introduced mechanical elephant, named Pallipuram Unnikrishnan, stands three meters tall and weighs 500 kilograms. It is the temple's answer to balancing tradition with modernity. Made from a combination of rubber, fiber, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, the elephant replicates the real thing by moving its head, ears, eyes, and tail, elevating its trunk, and even spraying water.

Sonakshi Sinha expressed her support for the initiative, stating that this is an inspiring blend of tradition and technology. Meanwhile, temple priest Annimangalam Narayanan Namboodiri affirmed the delight of the temple's devotees with the introduction of the mechanical elephant, which will now be an integral part of future temple celebrations.