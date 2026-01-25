Left Menu

An Elephant Revolution: Tradition Meets Innovation at Kerala Temple

In a progressive move, Pallipuram Sreekrishna Temple has adopted a life-size mechanical elephant donated by PETA India and Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. The temple, known for its annual Pooram celebrations, aims to enhance animal welfare and safety by replacing live elephants with this modern, safe mechanical counterpart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:55 IST
An Elephant Revolution: Tradition Meets Innovation at Kerala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pallipuram Sreekrishna Temple in Kerala has taken a significant step forward in animal welfare by unveiling a life-size mechanical elephant, donated by Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and PETA India. This innovative decision marks the temple's commitment to ending the use of live elephants for their annual celebrations, recognizing the importance of animal rights and safety.

The newly introduced mechanical elephant, named Pallipuram Unnikrishnan, stands three meters tall and weighs 500 kilograms. It is the temple's answer to balancing tradition with modernity. Made from a combination of rubber, fiber, metal, mesh, foam, and steel, and powered by five motors, the elephant replicates the real thing by moving its head, ears, eyes, and tail, elevating its trunk, and even spraying water.

Sonakshi Sinha expressed her support for the initiative, stating that this is an inspiring blend of tradition and technology. Meanwhile, temple priest Annimangalam Narayanan Namboodiri affirmed the delight of the temple's devotees with the introduction of the mechanical elephant, which will now be an integral part of future temple celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026