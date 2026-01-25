Left Menu

Sundance Comedy Triumphs with 'The Invite' and 'The Gallerist'

The Sundance Film Festival showcased comedic premieres, including 'The Invite' by Olivia Wilde and Cathy Yan's 'The Gallerist.' 'The Invite' features a crumbling marriage dinner party, while 'The Gallerist' sees Natalie Portman's character navigating the art world. Both films received enthusiastic receptions and are seeking distribution.

The Sundance Film Festival continued its comedy tradition with the premieres of two films: Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' and Cathy Yan's 'The Gallerist.'

Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' graced the Eccles Theater, marking her third directorial endeavor. Wilde, joined by Seth Rogen, portrays a couple hosting neighbors for an evening that rapidly evolves from mundane to deeply revealing. The film received a standing ovation from an appreciative audience.

Following was 'The Gallerist,' directed by Cathy Yan, starring Natalie Portman as an ambitious gallerist at Art Basel. The film intertwines art world intrigue with a unique plot. Both films are contenders for distribution, as Sundance Film Festival runs through February 1.

