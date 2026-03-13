Olympic Champion Klaebo's Dramatic Crash Raises Concerns

Norwegian cross-country skiing star Johannes Klaebo, renowned for his record-breaking nine Olympic gold medals, was suddenly hospitalized following a dramatic crash during a World Cup sprint race in Drammen on Thursday. This incident abruptly concluded what was anticipated to be an exhilarating homecoming event for the athlete.

The 29-year-old, competing close to home in Drammen, Norway, collided mid-race with American skier Ben Ogden. Despite efforts to regain his balance, Klaebo ultimately fell, suffering a severe impact that saw him spinning and hitting the snow. Eyewitnesses watched as fans were left dismayed at the unexpected turn of events.

Norwegian national team doctor Ove Feragen assured the press that Klaebo is conscious and in stable condition, though the fall's seriousness warranted a hospital visit. Klaebo is still expected to participate in his next scheduled race on Saturday, a testament to his resilience and determination.

