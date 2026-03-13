Left Menu

Haryana Steps Up Yamuna Clean-up with Industrial and Sewage Treatment Expansion

Haryana reports significant progress in efforts to clean the Yamuna river. Latest reviews showed improved wastewater treatment and industrial compliance. Numerous sewage treatment projects are underway, with an expansion planned. Committees for each drain are set up to further decrease pollution levels by ensuring regular monitoring and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:08 IST
Top officials in Haryana, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, highlighted major strides made in efforts to clean the Yamuna river. A recent review meeting noted advancements in wastewater treatment, industrial compliance, and sewerage infrastructure development, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The Haryana Pollution Control Board reported that of the 1,632 million litres per day of wastewater from 11 major drains joining the Yamuna, nearly 1,000 MLD is currently treated. Regular water quality checks are ongoing to ensure pollution levels persist in their downward trend. Rastogi instructed officials to create separate committees for each drain, composed of relevant departments and headed by divisional commissioners, to meet every 15 days for regular assessments.

Haryana has significantly expanded its sewage treatment facilities within the Yamuna catchment area and reported compliance improvements across local industries. This includes ongoing and planned initiatives to increase both sewage and industrial treatment capacities, aiming to further enhance the overall water management system in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

