Chicago Challenges FAA's Proposed Flight Limit

Chicago is pushing back against a proposal from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to limit daily flights at O'Hare International Airport to 2,800, arguing that such a reduction would cause significant disruptions to the National Airspace System.

The FAA's proposal, introduced on February 27, represents a decrease from the 3,080 daily flights planned for the summer, although it still surpasses last summer's level of 2,680 flights per day.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Reuters reported on March 5 that the FAA is contemplating further reducing the limit to approximately 2,500 flights per day. This proposed change remains under consideration, and its impact is being closely monitored by city officials.

