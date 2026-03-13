Left Menu

Chicago Challenges FAA's Proposed Flight Limit

Chicago officials are urging the Federal Aviation Administration not to reduce daily flights at O'Hare International Airport below 2,800, citing potential disruptions to the National Airspace System. The FAA has suggested a 2,800 daily flight cap for summer, but discussions are ongoing about reducing it to 2,500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:12 IST
Chicago Challenges FAA's Proposed Flight Limit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Chicago is pushing back against a proposal from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to limit daily flights at O'Hare International Airport to 2,800, arguing that such a reduction would cause significant disruptions to the National Airspace System.

The FAA's proposal, introduced on February 27, represents a decrease from the 3,080 daily flights planned for the summer, although it still surpasses last summer's level of 2,680 flights per day.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Reuters reported on March 5 that the FAA is contemplating further reducing the limit to approximately 2,500 flights per day. This proposed change remains under consideration, and its impact is being closely monitored by city officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026