Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Shri Awards 2026 Shine Light on India's Quiet Champions

The prestigious Padma Shri award, celebrated on Republic Day, recognizes 45 individuals under the 'unsung heroes' category for their remarkable contributions to society. Among the honorees is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Karnataka, who established 'Pustak Mane', the world's largest free-access library, to empower learners with two million books in diverse languages.

Other notable awardees include Mumbai-based pediatrician Armida Fernandes, who established Asia's first human milk bank, and 90-year-old tribal musician Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda from Maharashtra. These individuals represent a wide range of fields, from medical innovation to the preservation of traditional arts, showcasing the extraordinary impact of their work.

This year's awards celebrate India's unsung heroes, including marginalized and tribal community members, who have overcome tremendous hardships to contribute to society and embody the spirit of Bharat Mata. Their dedication and achievements highlight the rich tapestry of Indian culture and innovation, making a significant mark on the nation's progress.

