Left Menu

Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Shri Awards 2026 Shine Light on India's Quiet Champions

Forty-five individuals have been honored with the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category for their extraordinary contributions across India. This diverse group includes a former bus conductor who established a massive free library, a pediatrician who created a human milk bank, and a tribal musician, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:02 IST
Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Padma Shri Awards 2026 Shine Light on India's Quiet Champions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Padma Shri award, celebrated on Republic Day, recognizes 45 individuals under the 'unsung heroes' category for their remarkable contributions to society. Among the honorees is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Karnataka, who established 'Pustak Mane', the world's largest free-access library, to empower learners with two million books in diverse languages.

Other notable awardees include Mumbai-based pediatrician Armida Fernandes, who established Asia's first human milk bank, and 90-year-old tribal musician Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda from Maharashtra. These individuals represent a wide range of fields, from medical innovation to the preservation of traditional arts, showcasing the extraordinary impact of their work.

This year's awards celebrate India's unsung heroes, including marginalized and tribal community members, who have overcome tremendous hardships to contribute to society and embody the spirit of Bharat Mata. Their dedication and achievements highlight the rich tapestry of Indian culture and innovation, making a significant mark on the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026