Voters Union of India Rallies for Fair Elections

The Voters Union of India has launched nationwide programs to boost democratic participation and safeguard voters' rights amidst concerns from recent electoral roll revisions. The group emphasizes a free and fair election system and highlights the issues affecting marginalized communities during the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:47 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Voters Union of India announced a series of nationwide awareness campaigns and public dialogues to enhance democratic participation as concerns rise over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states.

Asserting their non-affiliation with any political party, VUI-The People aims to uphold voters' rights regardless of party allegiance. The group stresses the importance of a free and fair electoral system for ensuring democracy and good governance.

Marking National Voters' Day 2026, VUI reaffirmed the necessity for inclusive electoral processes and highlighted serious issues arising from the recent revision of electoral rolls, which have significantly impacted marginalized communities.

