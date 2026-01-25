Hemant Soren's Oxford Visit Strengthens Educational Ties and Legacy Preservation

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, marked a significant academic engagement at the University of Oxford, attending a welcoming reception at Somerville College. Hosted by principal Catherine Royle, the event celebrated Soren's leadership in indigenous welfare and sustainable development.

The gathering saw active participation from Indian scholars, civil servants, and officials from Jharkhand, focusing on potential collaborations between Oxford's academic community and the state's governance initiatives. Highlighted were areas such as environmental policy and climate action.

Visits to Oxford's archives showcased Jaipal Singh Munda's contributions, igniting discussions on future joint projects in archival preservation. Soren also proposed a dedicated Oxford scholarship in Munda's honor, intensifying cross-cultural educational ties.