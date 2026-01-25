Left Menu

Hemant Soren's Oxford Visit Strengthens Educational Ties and Legacy Preservation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren attended a reception at Oxford's Somerville College, engaging in discussions on indigenous welfare, sustainability, and education. The visit also explored further collaboration with Oxford, including a potential Doctoral Scholarship honoring Jaipal Singh Munda and Shibu Soren. Soren appreciated Munda's preserved legacy at St John's College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:50 IST
Hemant Soren's Oxford Visit Strengthens Educational Ties and Legacy Preservation
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, marked a significant academic engagement at the University of Oxford, attending a welcoming reception at Somerville College. Hosted by principal Catherine Royle, the event celebrated Soren's leadership in indigenous welfare and sustainable development.

The gathering saw active participation from Indian scholars, civil servants, and officials from Jharkhand, focusing on potential collaborations between Oxford's academic community and the state's governance initiatives. Highlighted were areas such as environmental policy and climate action.

Visits to Oxford's archives showcased Jaipal Singh Munda's contributions, igniting discussions on future joint projects in archival preservation. Soren also proposed a dedicated Oxford scholarship in Munda's honor, intensifying cross-cultural educational ties.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026