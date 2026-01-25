BJP Chief Lauds Election Commission's Efforts; Urges Youth to Lead India's Future

BJP President Nitin Nabin commended the Election Commission on Sunday for its commitment to fair and transparent elections, citing the increasing voter turnout as evidence of strengthened public trust. Speaking to young voters on National Voters' Day, Nabin acknowledged their crucial role in shaping India's future.

Addressing concerns about electoral integrity, Nabin highlighted technological advancements, such as electronic voting, as pivotal in ensuring trust and transparency. He praised the commission for bringing positive changes to its processes, enabling nearly 95 crore voters to participate confidently.

Opposition leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticized the Election Commission. However, Nabin maintained that the commission ensures every vote reaches the intended candidate, emphasizing youth involvement and collective national responsibility for a developed India by 2047.

