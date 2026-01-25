Honoring a Legacy: Shibu Soren's Bharat Ratna Spirit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lauded the central government for posthumously awarding the Padma Bhushan to his late father, Shibu Soren, a stalwart in the region's political and tribal landscape. Chief Minister Soren emphasized that his father's contributions extend beyond politics to embody the ideals of equality and justice.

Shibu Soren, also known as 'Dishom Guru', played a pivotal role in the tribal movement, his efforts resonating from Ladakh to Kerala and Rajasthan to Assam. His legacy is celebrated for its significant impact on the national stage, particularly in the creation of Jharkhand state and standing for marginalized communities' rights.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Shibu Soren's life serves as a testament to the fight for social justice, women's empowerment, Adivasi pride, and education. His passing marked the end of an era, but his spirit remains a guiding force for Jharkhand and beyond.

