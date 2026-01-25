Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Shibu Soren's Bharat Ratna Spirit

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed gratitude to the Indian government for posthumously awarding his father, Shibu Soren, the Padma Bhushan. Recognized for his contributions to the tribal movement and politics, Shibu Soren's legacy champions equality, social justice, and the establishment of Jharkhand state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:49 IST
Shibu Soren
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren lauded the central government for posthumously awarding the Padma Bhushan to his late father, Shibu Soren, a stalwart in the region's political and tribal landscape. Chief Minister Soren emphasized that his father's contributions extend beyond politics to embody the ideals of equality and justice.

Shibu Soren, also known as 'Dishom Guru', played a pivotal role in the tribal movement, his efforts resonating from Ladakh to Kerala and Rajasthan to Assam. His legacy is celebrated for its significant impact on the national stage, particularly in the creation of Jharkhand state and standing for marginalized communities' rights.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Shibu Soren's life serves as a testament to the fight for social justice, women's empowerment, Adivasi pride, and education. His passing marked the end of an era, but his spirit remains a guiding force for Jharkhand and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

