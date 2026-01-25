Left Menu

Padma Awardees: Torchbearers of Social Change

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Padma awardees for their role in driving social change through exceptional achievements. They embody Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'People's Padma,' inspiring national progress. The 2026 Padma Awards honor 131 individuals, including women, foreigners, and unsung heroes, reflecting diverse contributions to society.

  Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the recipients of the Padma Awards as symbols of social transformation and progress. In a message shared on social media platform X, Shah highlighted the awardees' groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication, which have significantly propelled national advancements across various sectors.

Shah emphasized the awards as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the 'People's Padma.' This concept aims to inspire millions by recognizing those who contribute to nation-building and encourage societal betterment through individual contributions.

The government announced a total of 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The list features 90 women and acknowledges six individuals from foreign, NRI, PIO, OCI categories, as well as 16 posthumous and 45 unsung heroes, celebrating diverse and impactful contributions.

