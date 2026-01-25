Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives, Leaves Three Injured

A head-on collision between a car and a truck under Myorpur police station limits resulted in three fatalities and three injuries on Sunday evening. The accident involved a car traveling from Bijpur to Robertsganj. The injured were taken to a health center, while the deceased were sent for postmortem.

Three individuals tragically lost their lives, while three others suffered injuries in a head-on collision involving a car and a truck near Myorpur on Sunday evening, as confirmed by local police.

According to Myorpur Station House Officer Ramdarsh Ram, the accident occurred at approximately 4:00 pm when a car traveling from Bijpur to Robertsganj collided with a truck near Vishgharwa Tola on the Bijpur-Murdhwa road.

The collision left the car severely damaged, resulting in the deaths of Sanjay, aged 60, Akhilesh, aged 65, and Hiramani, aged 55. The injured individuals, including both drivers, were transported to the community health center in Myorpur. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for the postmortem examination of the deceased.

