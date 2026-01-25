Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives, Leaves Three Injured

Three individuals tragically lost their lives, while three others suffered injuries in a head-on collision involving a car and a truck near Myorpur on Sunday evening, as confirmed by local police.

According to Myorpur Station House Officer Ramdarsh Ram, the accident occurred at approximately 4:00 pm when a car traveling from Bijpur to Robertsganj collided with a truck near Vishgharwa Tola on the Bijpur-Murdhwa road.

The collision left the car severely damaged, resulting in the deaths of Sanjay, aged 60, Akhilesh, aged 65, and Hiramani, aged 55. The injured individuals, including both drivers, were transported to the community health center in Myorpur. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for the postmortem examination of the deceased.