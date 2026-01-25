Assam's Pride: Celebrating Padma Awardees' Contributions

Assam's vibrant cultural and social heritage received a significant boost as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Padma awardees from the state. Lauding their contributions as truly inspiring, Sarma highlighted the pride that Assam feels for its distinguished sons and daughters.

The state's list of illustrious awardees includes Haricharan Saikia, a celebrated Sattriya dancer, and Jogesh Deuri, who greatly advanced Eri silk production, significantly involving women. Nuruddin Ahmed's art direction and Kabindra Purkayastha's posthumous recognition for public service also feature prominently in this year's honors.

Folk singer Pokhila Lekhthepi, the 'Queen of Melody,' rounds off this esteemed list. Her dedication to the sounds and culture of Karbi Anglong's hills has earned her numerous accolades over the decades. Each awardee's work not only enriches Assam but also serves as a beacon of cultural excellence for the nation.