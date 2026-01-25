Left Menu

Ukraine Awaits U.S. Security Agreement Signature

Ukraine is set to sign a U.S. security guarantee document, declared ready by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The signing awaits confirmation of time and place from U.S. partners. This agreement will subsequently be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and Ukrainian parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Ukraine stands on the verge of securing a vital U.S. security guarantee as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the readiness of the agreement. Zelenskiy announced that the document is complete and now awaits the confirmation of time and place for the official signing.

The security guarantees, pivotal for Ukraine, are chiefly tied to assurances from the United States. "The document is 100% ready, and we are awaiting our partners to confirm the date and place for the signing," Zelenskiy stated during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The finalized document will be subject to ratification by both the U.S. Congress and Ukraine's parliament, further solidifying the defense ties between the two nations.

