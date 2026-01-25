Left Menu

Persistence Pays Off: Tamil Nadu's Padma Shri Stalwarts

The 2026 Padma Shri award winners from Tamil Nadu exemplify persistence, having refined their crafts for decades and applied multiple times before receiving recognition. Esteemed recipients include mridangam artist Thirvaarur Bakthavatsalam, hymn custodian Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan, bronze sculptor Kaliappa Goundar, and others contributing significantly to their fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 Padma Shri awardees from Tamil Nadu stand as testament to the power of persistence. Despite numerous rejections, these artists and professionals perfected their crafts over decades, finally securing India's fourth-highest civilian honor.

Among them is Thirvaarur Bakthavatsalam, who shares his journey of applying multiple times and continuing his musical discipline. At 70, his determination exemplifies the perseverance needed to achieve such recognition in the arts.

Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan, a master of ancient hymns, attributes his eventual success to unwavering dedication, while Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar highlights government support instrumental to his mastery in bronze sculpting. Their stories, alongside others like ethnoveterinary specialist Punniamurthy Natesan, showcase the relentless pursuit of passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

