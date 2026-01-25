Legacy of Innovation: Remembering TT Jagannathan, the 'Kitchen Mogul'

TT Jagannathan, affectionately called the 'Kitchen Mogul', has been honored posthumously with the Padma Shri for his contributions to trade and industry. His groundbreaking work with TTK Prestige Group has left an indelible mark on the culinary sector worldwide.

Under Jagannathan's leadership, the TTK Prestige brand became synonymous with innovation, notably through the invention of the GRS safety mechanism for pressure cookers. He spearheaded the transformation of the company from a pressure cooker manufacturer to a comprehensive kitchen solutions provider.

A visionary in business, Jagannathan also actively contributed to healthcare, sanitation, and education. A gold medallist from IIT Madras and a PhD holder from Cornell University, his legacy extends beyond business into the realms of social development.

