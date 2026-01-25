Left Menu

Odisha's Luminaries: Celebrating Padma Shri Honorees in Santali Language and Arts

Santali litterateur Charan Hembram, along with Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Simanchhal Patro, and Sarat Kumar Patra, has been nominated for the Padma Shri award. Hembram's contributions to Santali language promotion, alongside Mishra's work on tribal folklore and Patra's weaving artistry, have been recognized by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:32 IST
Odisha's Luminaries: Celebrating Padma Shri Honorees in Santali Language and Arts
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy-three-year-old veteran Santali litterateur Charan Hembram expressed his joy on Sunday at being nominated for the Padma Shri award for his three decades of work promoting the Santali language.

Three other distinguished individuals from Odisha—educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, folk artist Simanchhal Patro, and tie and dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra—have also been announced as Padma Shri 2026 awardees by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The acknowledgment comes as part of efforts to honor contributions in art, literature, and education. While Patra and Patro are recognized for their artistry, Hembram and Mishra are lauded for their dedication to promoting indigenous languages and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026