Odisha's Luminaries: Celebrating Padma Shri Honorees in Santali Language and Arts

Seventy-three-year-old veteran Santali litterateur Charan Hembram expressed his joy on Sunday at being nominated for the Padma Shri award for his three decades of work promoting the Santali language.

Three other distinguished individuals from Odisha—educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, folk artist Simanchhal Patro, and tie and dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra—have also been announced as Padma Shri 2026 awardees by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The acknowledgment comes as part of efforts to honor contributions in art, literature, and education. While Patra and Patro are recognized for their artistry, Hembram and Mishra are lauded for their dedication to promoting indigenous languages and culture.

