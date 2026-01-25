Left Menu

Honoring Manipur's Cultural Maestro: Padma Shri for Jatra Singh

Yumnam Jatra Singh was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to 'Nata Sankirtana', a vital part of Manipur's cultural heritage. The honor, celebrated by his family and former chief minister N Biren Singh, marks recognition of his dedication to the state's traditional art forms.

Imphal | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:43 IST
In a momentous acknowledgment, the late Yumnam Jatra Singh, an eminent exponent of the Vaishnavite art form 'Nata Sankirtana', was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. This accolade marks a national recognition of his lifelong dedication to preserving the cultural and spiritual traditions of Manipur.

Jatra Singh's son, Yumnam Bishambor Singh, expressed gratitude to the central government for this honor, noting the pride it brought to their family. Despite no family members continuing his legacy in 'Nata Sankirtana', the significance of his contributions remains undeniable.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the award as a profound recognition of Jatra Singh's invaluable contributions to the state's cultural tapestry, marking an eternal acknowledgment of his service to Manipur's cultural soul.

