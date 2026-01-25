Innovation in Agriculture: The Story of Shrirang Devba Lad

Shrirang Devba Lad, a revered figure in the agricultural community of Maharashtra, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his groundbreaking contributions to cotton research, significantly increasing crop yields and improving farmers' livelihoods nationwide.

Known affectionately as 'Krushi Rishi,' Lad's dedication to agriculture has made him a beacon of hope in farmers' circles. His techniques have revolutionized farming practices, leading to substantial increases in yield and economic relief. With his latest recognition, Lad aims to extend his technological insights far and wide.

Lad's tireless work, rooted in personal and familial ties to farming, was recognized not only with the Padma Shri but also with an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, cementing his legacy in the world of agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)