Celebrating Diversity: 2026 Padma Awards Break New Ground

The 2026 Padma Awards, announced on Sunday, mark a significant moment in the nation's history by honoring 131 recipients from a pool of over 39,000 nominations. For the first time since Independence, awardees include honorees from 10 districts that have never before received recognition.

This year's awards highlight a diverse array of talent, with representation from 84 districts across 30 states and union territories. Districts like Mandya in Karnataka and Betul in Madhya Pradesh are among notable first-time awardees. The honorees reflect the Modi government's bipartisan approach, showcasing leaders from different political backgrounds.

The awards celebrate 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' by recognizing extraordinary contributions from all social segments, including women like acid attack survivor Mangala Kapoor and notable scientists. Inspirational figures from various fields further underscore the diversity and inclusivity of the 2026 Padma Awards.