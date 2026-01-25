Left Menu

Celebrating Diversity: 2026 Padma Awards Break New Ground

The 2026 Padma Awards honor 131 recipients from various regions, reflecting a more inclusive representation of India's diverse talent. Noteworthy figures include several first-time awardees from historically overlooked districts and inspirational stories of resilience and innovation among both men and women from diverse societal backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:00 IST
Celebrating Diversity: 2026 Padma Awards Break New Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 Padma Awards, announced on Sunday, mark a significant moment in the nation's history by honoring 131 recipients from a pool of over 39,000 nominations. For the first time since Independence, awardees include honorees from 10 districts that have never before received recognition.

This year's awards highlight a diverse array of talent, with representation from 84 districts across 30 states and union territories. Districts like Mandya in Karnataka and Betul in Madhya Pradesh are among notable first-time awardees. The honorees reflect the Modi government's bipartisan approach, showcasing leaders from different political backgrounds.

The awards celebrate 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' by recognizing extraordinary contributions from all social segments, including women like acid attack survivor Mangala Kapoor and notable scientists. Inspirational figures from various fields further underscore the diversity and inclusivity of the 2026 Padma Awards.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026