Prosenjit Chatterjee Dedicates Padma Shri to Late Mother

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his Padma Shri award to his late mother and family, valuing audiences' support throughout his career. Celebrating the accolade with fans and family, he also remembers his friend Rituparno Ghosh. Chatterjee expresses gratitude for the government's recognition despite not expecting the award.

Updated: 25-01-2026 21:18 IST
Prosenjit Chatterjee
  • Country:
  • India

Bengali film icon Prosenjit Chatterjee has announced dedicating his Padma Shri honor to his late mother, acknowledging her crucial role in his four-decade journey to stardom. Speaking to PTI, Chatterjee described the moment he shared the news with an audience at Navina Cinema, who enthusiastically celebrated his achievement.

Chatterjee expressed heartfelt thanks to his family, especially his son Mishuk, and emphasized his gratitude to countless audiences for their unwavering support. He fondly remembered his father, Biswajit Chatterjee, and late friend, director Rituparno Ghosh, for their significant influence on his life and celebrated his contribution to the arthouse film genre.

Addressing the timing of the honor, Chatterjee expressed no regrets, drawing parallels with previous award recipients like Soumitra Chatterjee. Expressing appreciation to the Union Ministry, he highlighted his thankfulness for the recognition. Similarly, Pt Kumar Bose, another recipient, dedicated his award to family and fellow West Bengal musicians.

