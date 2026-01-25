Left Menu

Ukraine's Path to Security: Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Endeavors

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a US security guarantees document for Ukraine is complete, pending a signing date, and discussed ambitions for EU membership by 2027. In trilateral talks involving the US and Russia, territorial integrity and troop withdrawal remain major issues toward achieving peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that a US security guarantees document for Ukraine is fully prepared after a series of high-stakes discussions with representatives from Ukraine, the US, and Russia. The announcement came from Vilnius, where Zelenskyy met with journalists during a visit to Lithuania.

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's aim for European Union membership by 2027, describing it as an economic security guarantee for the nation. The recent trilateral talks, held in Abu Dhabi, included both diplomatic and military representatives, seeking an end to Russia's prolonged invasion. Despite advances, key obstacles such as territorial issues remain.

The discussions, which began last Friday, included figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys. However, significant tensions linger over troop withdrawal from illegally annexed eastern territories. Another round of talks is slated for February 1 in the UAE, as negotiators address a wide range of military and economic concerns.

