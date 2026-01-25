Left Menu

Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a mobile mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Satara district, seizing drugs worth Rs 55 crore and arresting five individuals. The operation, named 'Sahyadri Checkmate,' uncovered a clandestine laboratory disguised as a poultry farm and led to multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:58 IST
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a significant operation in Maharashtra's Satara district, leading to the dismantling of a mobile mephedrone production unit.

In the operation, code-named 'Sahyadri Checkmate,' DRI officials raided a remote village in Karad tahsil on Friday. The raid unveiled a sophisticated drug manufacturing laboratory masquerading as a poultry farm, which had been shifting locations frequently to avoid detection.

Authorities seized a variety of drug forms totaling Rs 55 crore and apprehended five individuals. Among the arrested were figures directly involved in the manufacturing, financing, and harboring of the illegal operation. Notably, four of the suspects have prior arrests related to serious narcotic and organized crime offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026