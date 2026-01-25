Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a significant operation in Maharashtra's Satara district, leading to the dismantling of a mobile mephedrone production unit.

In the operation, code-named 'Sahyadri Checkmate,' DRI officials raided a remote village in Karad tahsil on Friday. The raid unveiled a sophisticated drug manufacturing laboratory masquerading as a poultry farm, which had been shifting locations frequently to avoid detection.

Authorities seized a variety of drug forms totaling Rs 55 crore and apprehended five individuals. Among the arrested were figures directly involved in the manufacturing, financing, and harboring of the illegal operation. Notably, four of the suspects have prior arrests related to serious narcotic and organized crime offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)