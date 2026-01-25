Padma Shri Honoree Raghuveer Khedkar: Inspiring a New Generation of Folk Artists

Veteran folk artist Raghuveer Khedkar, recognized with the Padma Shri award, views this accolade as a testament to his dedication to traditional art forms. Having begun his stage career at just nine, Khedkar has tirelessly worked for over five decades to promote the folk art tradition, especially tamasha.

Khedkar expressed that the award symbolizes the hard work of his parents, his own struggles, and the support of fellow folk artists. Nearing 65, he remains an active performer, and he sees the Padma Shri as an inspiration for younger generations, highlighting that folk art is nationally recognized.

Despite competition from smartphones, Khedkar notes a continued interest in live folk performances. He emphasizes the need to adapt positively to technology and reflects on future endeavors, such as starting an old-age home and inspiring children to pursue art passionately.