Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Lyrical National Prayer

President Droupadi Murmu proclaimed the ongoing celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' describing it as a 'lyrical national prayer' that ignites patriotism among Indians.

During a televised speech on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Murmu remarked on the commemorative events initiated since November 7. The song is celebrated for invoking the divine form of Bharat Mata, strengthening national spirit.

'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, has been translated into various languages, including Tamil by Subramanya Bharati and English by Sri Aurobindo, reaching a broader audience and playing a vital role in India's cultural and freedom landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)