Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Lyrical National Prayer

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram,' calling it a 'lyrical national prayer' that inspires patriotism. She noted its widespread influence through translations by figures like Subramanya Bharati and Sri Aurobindo, enhancing its impact during India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:34 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Lyrical National Prayer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu proclaimed the ongoing celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' describing it as a 'lyrical national prayer' that ignites patriotism among Indians.

During a televised speech on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Murmu remarked on the commemorative events initiated since November 7. The song is celebrated for invoking the divine form of Bharat Mata, strengthening national spirit.

'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, has been translated into various languages, including Tamil by Subramanya Bharati and English by Sri Aurobindo, reaching a broader audience and playing a vital role in India's cultural and freedom landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026