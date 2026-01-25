West Bengal's Cultural Icons Shine in Padma Shri Awards

West Bengal is celebrating as eleven of its distinguished figures have clinched the prestigious Padma Shri awards this year. The honorees hail from diverse fields, including cinema, classical music, education, and environmental conservation.

Among the notable recipients are Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kumar Bose, a tabla maestro. Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya has made waves in classical music with his invention of 'Mankas' for the santoor, adding to its rich tradition.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Roy, the inaugural vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University, and educationist Gambhir Singh Yonzone, an advocate for environmental conservation, highlight the academic and social service contributions. These awards reflect the vibrant cultural and intellectual contributions from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)