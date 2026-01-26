Left Menu

Bharat Parv: Celebrating India's Cultural Heritage at Red Fort

The annual 'Bharat Parv' festival, hosted by the government from January 26 at the Red Fort lawns, celebrates India's cultural and tourism wealth. Inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the festival features tableaux, performances, and food stalls, showcasing India's unity in diversity.

  • India

The government is set to host the annual 'Bharat Parv' at the Red Fort lawns, kicking off on January 26 as part of Republic Day celebrations. The six-day festival will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

This flagship event by the tourism ministry highlights India's rich cultural, artistic, and culinary heritage under the themes of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh'. Over the years, 'Bharat Parv' has evolved as a key platform for showcasing national unity and tourism.

This year's attractions include 41 tableaux, cultural shows, handicraft stalls, and a grand food court with 60 stalls. Celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' the event emphasizes unity and draws public participation, opening to visitors free of cost.

