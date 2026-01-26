Global Buddhist Summit: A Gathering of Peace and Unity

The Global Buddhist Summit held in Delhi saw the participation of monks from 40 countries, who will be esteemed guests at the Republic Day parade, as announced by the culture ministry on Sunday.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation with the culture ministry, the summit's theme was centered around 'Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence,' emphasizing India's message for peaceful conflict resolutions and addressing global inequalities and the ecological crisis.

With over 800 delegates, including significant international representation, the summit reinforced the relevance of Buddhist philosophies such as social harmony and mutual coexistence, amidst the backdrop of a country rich in Buddhist heritage and teachings, as explained by Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden during a press briefing.

