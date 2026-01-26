Left Menu

Global Buddhist Summit: A Gathering of Peace and Unity

The Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi, hosting monks from 40 countries, highlighted the importance of Buddhist wisdom for social harmony and peace. Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation, the event aligns with India's message for peaceful conflict resolution. These delegates will be honored at the Republic Day parade.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Buddhist Summit held in Delhi saw the participation of monks from 40 countries, who will be esteemed guests at the Republic Day parade, as announced by the culture ministry on Sunday.

Organized by the International Buddhist Confederation with the culture ministry, the summit's theme was centered around 'Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence,' emphasizing India's message for peaceful conflict resolutions and addressing global inequalities and the ecological crisis.

With over 800 delegates, including significant international representation, the summit reinforced the relevance of Buddhist philosophies such as social harmony and mutual coexistence, amidst the backdrop of a country rich in Buddhist heritage and teachings, as explained by Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden during a press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

