Congressman Frost Assaulted at Sundance Party, Arrest Made

A man was taken into custody at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, after allegedly attacking Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost. According to Frost, who shared his account on the social platform X, the assailant punched him and threatened deportation under ex-President Donald Trump's orders.

The incident unfolded at a private gathering organized by CAA at High West Distillery, known for hosting festival events. The assailant, Christian Joel Young, was detained by security and charged with aggravated burglary and assault, as reported by court records. His actions included attempting to crash the event by jumping a fence.

Sundance Film Festival organizers expressed their condemnation of the attack and reiterated their commitment to attendee safety. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for stringent prosecution of the assailant, emphasizing that political violence and hate have no place in society.