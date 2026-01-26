South Korea Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan

Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan has died at the age of 73 in Ho Chi Minh City, as announced by the Vietnamese government.

The former leader succumbed to an illness, despite coordinated medical efforts between Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City's People's Committee, and other relevant agencies.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other leaders have extended deep condolences to South Korea and Mr. Lee's family, acknowledging his contributions and expressing solidarity in mourning.