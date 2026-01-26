Striving for a Self-Reliant India: CM Yogi Adityanath's Republic Day Vision
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to strive for a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India while extending greetings on the 77th Republic Day. He highlighted the patriotic spirit and dedication of the people as vital in strengthening democracy, drawing inspiration from the Constitution's ideals.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the public on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, emphasizing the importance of striving towards a robust, affluent, and self-reliant nation.
In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister expressed, 'Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day.' He lauded the citizens' patriotism, sense of duty, and their unwavering commitment to progress as critical elements that bolster and reinforce the nation's democratic fabric.
'As we remember our immortal warriors, let us resolve to craft a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India inspired by the values enshrined in the Constitution,' he urged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Republic Day Celebrations: A Display of Patriotism
Kharge's Republic Day Call: Safeguard Our Constitution
Fit India: A Movement Linking Fitness, Patriotism & Democracy
Our Constitution is foundational document of the largest republic in world history: President Droupadi Murmu in her address to nation.
Kerala Leaders Advocate for Constitutional Values Ahead of 77th Republic Day