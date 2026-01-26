Striving for a Self-Reliant India: CM Yogi Adityanath's Republic Day Vision

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the public on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, emphasizing the importance of striving towards a robust, affluent, and self-reliant nation.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister expressed, 'Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of the state on the 77th Republic Day.' He lauded the citizens' patriotism, sense of duty, and their unwavering commitment to progress as critical elements that bolster and reinforce the nation's democratic fabric.

'As we remember our immortal warriors, let us resolve to craft a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant India inspired by the values enshrined in the Constitution,' he urged.

(With inputs from agencies.)