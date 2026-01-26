Left Menu

Dragon and Elephant: Neighbors Striving for Harmony

President Xi Jinping calls China and India 'good neighbours, friends, and partners,' emphasizing the importance of their improving relationship for global peace. Despite past tensions, both countries are working to strengthen ties. Xi hopes for increased cooperation, recognizing their shared border challenges and potential mutual benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 08:42 IST
Xi Jinping

In a message that highlights improving China-India relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended warm congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India, coinciding with India's Republic Day celebrations. The sentiment echoed by the official Xinhua news agency underscores the importance Xi places on the bilateral ties.

Xi Jinping remarked that China and India have seen their relationship grow significantly over the past year, a development he considers vital for fostering peace and prosperity globally. He emphasized the mutual benefits of being good neighbours and partners, referring to this cooperation metaphorically as the 'dragon and the elephant dancing together.'

Despite a history of conflict, including a deadly clash in 2020 at their disputed border, both nations have taken steps to de-escalate tensions. With recent high-level exchanges and resumed direct flights in 2025, China and India are actively enhancing trade and investments, especially in light of international pressure from U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

