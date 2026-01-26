Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor’s Call for 'Nation First' Pledge

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized a 'nation first' approach, urging citizens to strive for a developed Bharat by 2047. He highlighted the importance of democracy and self-governance, praised ongoing projects benefiting Tamil Nadu, and called for a resurgence in cultural and linguistic pride.

In a stirring Republic Day message, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi exhorted the public to adopt a 'nation first' mindset. He called on citizens to 'unleash our enterprise' aiming for a self-reliant developed Bharat by 2047, drawing inspiration from freedom fighters and framers of the Constitution.

Governor Ravi highlighted India's robust democratic heritage, referencing the ancient Uttaramerur inscriptions. He underscored Tamil Nadu's economic advancements, pointing to significant central projects including the Rs 6,626 crore allocation for railway developments.

The Governor also emphasized cultural resurgence, noting increased interest in Tamil language courses at universities outside the state. He urged all sections of society, including youth and artisans, to contribute to the nation's progress and celebrate India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

