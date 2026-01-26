Left Menu

Celebrating Ahilyabai Holkar: Icon of Cultural Heritage and Leadership

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau honored Ahilyabai Holkar, with a focus on her leadership, cultural preservation, and empowerment of women. Showcasing her dedication to governance and heritage, the float depicted iconic scenes including Maheshwar Ghat and Maheshwari sarees, encapsulating her enduring legacy in Indian history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:42 IST
Ahilyabai Holkar
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau paid tribute to the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure in Indian history. The display showcased her remarkable leadership and profound impact on cultural preservation.

The tableau featured Ahilyabai's majestic statue, highlighting her unwavering devotion and spiritual strength, set upon a lotus pedestal symbolizing dignity and feminine power. Other sections depicted her governance with scenes of Ahilyabai with soldiers and the restoration of temples.

Murals of women weaving Maheshwari sarees under her patronage celebrated her role in promoting indigenous craftsmanship and women's empowerment. Captured in vivacious colors and rhythm, the tableau celebrated Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy in Indian culture and leadership.

