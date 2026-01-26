Celebrating Ahilyabai Holkar: Icon of Cultural Heritage and Leadership

Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day tableau paid tribute to the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure in Indian history. The display showcased her remarkable leadership and profound impact on cultural preservation.

The tableau featured Ahilyabai's majestic statue, highlighting her unwavering devotion and spiritual strength, set upon a lotus pedestal symbolizing dignity and feminine power. Other sections depicted her governance with scenes of Ahilyabai with soldiers and the restoration of temples.

Murals of women weaving Maheshwari sarees under her patronage celebrated her role in promoting indigenous craftsmanship and women's empowerment. Captured in vivacious colors and rhythm, the tableau celebrated Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy in Indian culture and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)