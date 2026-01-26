Floral Tribute to 'Vande Mataram' on Republic Day

The Central Public Works Department showcased a vibrant floral tableau during Republic Day festivities, commemorating 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. The stunning display made its journey along Kartavya Path, captivating the public with its aesthetic beauty and historical symbolism.

Marking 150 years since 'Vande Mataram' was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the tableau symbolically represented the song's impact on India's freedom movement and national consciousness. With a front section depicting a burning torch igniting the spirit of patriotism, the display highlighted the song's role in challenging colonial rule.

The rear of the tableau paid homage to Chattopadhyay, underscoring the song's cultural significance in shaping India's identity. Crafted from natural flowers, the tableau exemplified purity and the timeless ideals of 'Vande Mataram', linking India's rich past to its promising future.

