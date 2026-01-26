Left Menu

Floral Tribute to 'Vande Mataram' on Republic Day

The Central Public Works Department showcased a floral tableau on Republic Day, celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The display included a torch symbolizing the song's role in India's freedom struggle and a tribute to its composer, emphasizing the song's historical and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:45 IST
Floral Tribute to 'Vande Mataram' on Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Public Works Department showcased a vibrant floral tableau during Republic Day festivities, commemorating 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'. The stunning display made its journey along Kartavya Path, captivating the public with its aesthetic beauty and historical symbolism.

Marking 150 years since 'Vande Mataram' was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the tableau symbolically represented the song's impact on India's freedom movement and national consciousness. With a front section depicting a burning torch igniting the spirit of patriotism, the display highlighted the song's role in challenging colonial rule.

The rear of the tableau paid homage to Chattopadhyay, underscoring the song's cultural significance in shaping India's identity. Crafted from natural flowers, the tableau exemplified purity and the timeless ideals of 'Vande Mataram', linking India's rich past to its promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026