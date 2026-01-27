Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee Critique Election Commission's NRC Drive

Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee have accused the Election Commission of India of aligning with BJP to conduct an NRC drive under the guise of a Special Intensive Revision exercise, allegedly targeting West Bengal. This has sparked political tensions as Banerjee vows to combat these efforts.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious concerns over the Election Commission of India, alleging collaboration with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a National Register of Citizens (NRC) drive. According to Yadav, this operation is masked under the guise of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, specifically targeting West Bengal.

Yadav's assertions were made during a joint press conference where he argued that instead of increasing voter turnout, the Election Commission, along with the BJP, is executing the NRC to 'harass common people' and 'reduce voter numbers.' He also praised West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her resilience against BJP's efforts, expressing confidence in her re-election in 2026.

Mamata Banerjee, too, has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the Election Commission, accusing the body of manipulating voter rights and aligning with BJP's agenda. She criticized the EC for its harsh tactics, linking it to recent fatalities in West Bengal and condemning the alleged pressure on senior and physically challenged voters to verify their identities.

