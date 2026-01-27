Europe Unites in Somber Tribute on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In Berlin, candles illuminated the dawn as Europe paused to honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day, reflecting on the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany. The day, observed on January 27, marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the infamous death camp.

At Auschwitz, former prisoners laid flowers at the Execution Wall, where many were executed. Poland's President Karol Nawrocki joined survivors in a poignant ceremony at Birkenau, underscoring the horrors faced by millions.

Commemorations spanned the globe, including at the UN and Germany's Bundestag, as nations remembered those lost and highlighted the enduring fight against intolerance. With each passing year, the urgent lessons of history resonate amidst a dwindling community of survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)