Marico's Impressive Q3 Performance: Profit Soars by 13.3%

Marico Ltd, a major player in the Indian FMCG sector, announced a significant 13.3% increase in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 460 crore. This growth was driven by robust performance in both domestic and international markets.

The company's consolidated revenue surged 26.6%, amounting to Rs 3,537 crore. The rise was supported by an 8% volume growth in the Indian market and a 21% increase in constant currency terms for international sales. Major brands like Saffola and Parachute performed well in the face of steady demand trends.

CEO Saugata Gupta expressed optimism for sustaining this momentum, citing improving market conditions and strategic focus on core portfolios and digital initiatives. Marico's shares concluded at Rs 745.90, reflecting confidence among investors.

